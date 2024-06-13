Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Drops By 97.3%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS EVVTY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,348. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.76. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $86.26 and a 1 year high of $136.06.

Evolution AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $2.8811 dividend. This is an increase from Evolution AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

