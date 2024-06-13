Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Expands By 76.5%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ SXTC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 287,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China SXT Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.