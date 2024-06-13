Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Expands By 76.5%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SXTC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 287,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.