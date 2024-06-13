Short Interest in Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Declines By 46.7%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 466,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.2 days.
Big Yellow Group Price Performance
BYLOF remained flat at $15.30 on Thursday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $16.35.
About Big Yellow Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Big Yellow Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.