Short Interest in Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Declines By 46.7%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 466,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.2 days.

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

BYLOF remained flat at $15.30 on Thursday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

