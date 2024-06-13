Shariaportfolio Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shariaportfolio Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

XOM stock traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $110.93. 13,603,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,154,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $437.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

