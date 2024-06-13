Service Co. International to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Service Co. International has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.2 %

SCI opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $532,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCI

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.