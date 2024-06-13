Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $80,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 606,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCI

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.