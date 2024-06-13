Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, a growth of 250.6% from the May 15th total of 80,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNSE
Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sensei Biotherapeutics
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.