Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Scorpio Tankers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $83.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Stories

