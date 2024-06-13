Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Richard Orders Purchases 5,000 Shares

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Richard Orders acquired 5,000 shares of Savills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,117 ($14.22) per share, with a total value of £55,850 ($71,119.32).
Savills Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SVS traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,118 ($14.24). The company had a trading volume of 148,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,855.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Savills plc has a 12-month low of GBX 745 ($9.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,208 ($15.38). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,011.11.
Savills Company Profile
