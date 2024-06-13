Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Richard Orders Purchases 5,000 Shares

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Richard Orders acquired 5,000 shares of Savills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,117 ($14.22) per share, with a total value of £55,850 ($71,119.32).

Savills Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SVS traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,118 ($14.24). The company had a trading volume of 148,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,855.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Savills plc has a 12-month low of GBX 745 ($9.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,208 ($15.38). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,011.11.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

