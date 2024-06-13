Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Saras Stock Performance

Shares of SAAFY remained flat at $8.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. Saras has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

About Saras

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel.

