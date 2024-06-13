Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $48.44

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.44, but opened at $47.44. Sanofi shares last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 515,589 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.37%.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

