Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded to Buy by DNB Markets

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.67. 41,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Free Report ) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

