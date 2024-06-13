Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,755 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 5.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $180,640,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,255,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,904. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

