Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 17th (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.70) by $6.29. On average, analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Free Report ) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,364 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.71% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

