Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,860,952 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,275,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,860,952 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $969,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,617,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,165,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

