Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Trading Up 0.6%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 27,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 18,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Free Report) by 20,637.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.17% of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

