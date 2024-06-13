ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Up 0.9%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $27.95. 6,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 10,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.16.

About ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

