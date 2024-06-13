Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Roblox stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.35. 2,339,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,893,197. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $5,853,309.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 13,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $488,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $5,853,309.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,887 shares of company stock worth $16,410,887 in the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in Roblox by 202.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 130,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $6,415,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 3,188.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 82,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

