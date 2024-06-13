Rob Wilkinson Buys 1,500 Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) insider Rob Wilkinson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,318 ($29.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,770 ($44,276.07).
Derwent London Trading Up 3.7 %
Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,380 ($30.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,153.26. Derwent London Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,766 ($22.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,452 ($31.22).
About Derwent London
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.