Rob Wilkinson Buys 1,500 Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) insider Rob Wilkinson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,318 ($29.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,770 ($44,276.07).

Derwent London Trading Up 3.7 %

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,380 ($30.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,153.26. Derwent London Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,766 ($22.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,452 ($31.22).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

