Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives $12.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RITM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,896,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $53,025,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 69.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,830,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,489 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 4,525.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 768,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 751,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Rithm Capital by 360.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 956,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 749,058 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RITM opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

