Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0017 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $164.60 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010462 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,585.34 or 0.99980260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012427 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00090858 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00170993 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $730.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.