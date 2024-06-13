Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 409.4% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rheinmetall Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.70. 16,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,434. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $121.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.47 and a 200 day moving average of $90.73.

Rheinmetall Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8434 per share. This is an increase from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Rheinmetall’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

