Renasant Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Renasant has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Renasant Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.04. Renasant has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

