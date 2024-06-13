RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $35.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $219.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $239.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.73 and a 200-day moving average of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.