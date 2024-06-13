Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the May 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Redwoods Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWOD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 40,016 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 187,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 103,081 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redwoods Acquisition by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,134,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Redwoods Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. 6,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. Redwoods Acquisition has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

