RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Sells $253,799.72 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) Director David L. Swartz sold 4,066 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $253,799.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
RadNet Stock Performance
RDNT traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,480. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $64.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RadNet
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,487,000 after acquiring an additional 163,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,211,000 after acquiring an additional 152,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,121,000 after acquiring an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.
RadNet Company Profile
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
