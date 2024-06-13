QUINT (QUINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43,741.13

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, QUINT has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $25.81 million and approximately $43,741.13 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

