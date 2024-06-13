Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Position Reduced by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,844 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,020,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 835.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,140 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 304,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 108,807 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,355,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 302,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,399 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,814. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

PSTG traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.03. 304,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,301. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.06. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

