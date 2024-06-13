ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $143.01

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $143.01, but opened at $151.00. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $152.21, with a volume of 137,826 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.