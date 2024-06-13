Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Prada Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS PRDSY traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. Prada has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $17.05.
Prada Company Profile
