Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Prada Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS PRDSY traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. Prada has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

