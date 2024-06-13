Prabu Natarajan Purchases 2,000 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $116.74 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

