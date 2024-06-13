Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 2%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.91. 4,715,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 40,225,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

