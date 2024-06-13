Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

