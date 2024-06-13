PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 20.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.63. 2,234,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,324. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.47.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.17.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

