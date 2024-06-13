PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PennantPark Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $500.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

