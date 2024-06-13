PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9.60 Per Share

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PayPoint Stock Performance

Shares of PayPoint stock traded up GBX 41 ($0.52) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 608 ($7.74). 384,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,022. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 530.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 511.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £442.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,418.60, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85. PayPoint has a one year low of GBX 431.46 ($5.49) and a one year high of GBX 619 ($7.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.60) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

