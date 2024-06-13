PayPoint (LON:PAY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 619 ($7.88) and last traded at GBX 608 ($7.74), with a volume of 387519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 567 ($7.22).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is 8,837.21%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.60) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £442.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,418.60, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 530.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 511.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

