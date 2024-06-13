Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYOW stock remained flat at $0.25 on Wednesday. 4,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,926. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.