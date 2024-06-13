PaLM AI (PALM) Price Hits $0.46

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $37.17 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.51219824 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,001,537.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

