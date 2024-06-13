Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCO opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

