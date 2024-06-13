Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCO opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
