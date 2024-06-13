Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

