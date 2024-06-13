Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile
