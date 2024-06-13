Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Ovintiv has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Ovintiv has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

OVV stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.58.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

