Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Megan Chung Sells 2,638 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $29,387.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,730.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96.

Ouster Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OUST traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.54. 1,005,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $476.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.47. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. Analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OUST. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

