Orchid Price Reaches $0.0877 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0877 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $85.97 million and $2.91 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010357 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,692.66 or 0.99979917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012371 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005527 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00090644 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0896299 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,118,778.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.