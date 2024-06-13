Orbler Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $79.62 million and $92,474.52 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

