OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $31.16 Million

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One OmniFlix Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. OmniFlix Network has a market cap of $31.16 million and approximately $51,868.63 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniFlix Network

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.14984856 USD and is up 8.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $31,830.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

