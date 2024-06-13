OMG Network Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $56.60 million and $13.22 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00047395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000859 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

