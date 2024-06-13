Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$97.45 and last traded at C$98.22. 5,356 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 1,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$134.83 price target on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on OLY
Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance
Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile
Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Olympia Financial Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.