Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$97.45 and last traded at C$98.22. 5,356 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 1,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$134.83 price target on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OLY

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$236.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.