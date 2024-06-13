Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Sells $28,367.90 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $28,367.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,310.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OLO Trading Up 4.0 %

OLO opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $737.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. OLO’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OLO by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,739,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,940,000 after purchasing an additional 319,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OLO by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,411,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 416,851 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in OLO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 876,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OLO by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in OLO by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 766,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 300,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

