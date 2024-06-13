Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $107.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,909 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ohio Valley Banc accounts for approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors' holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned about 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company's stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

